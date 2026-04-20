Jack White’s First ‘Showbiz’ Moment Is Way Sweeter and Funnier Than You Might Expect

If any diehard Jack White fans are wracking their brains trying to guess what could possibly be considered his first showbiz moment, there’s an almost certain guarantee that they’d guess wrong.

That’s because White’s first big moment didn’t happen with The White Stripes, or The Raconteurs, or even any of his early local Detroit endeavors. In fact, until he told the story earlier this month, it most likely wasn’t even public knowledge.

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In an April 6, 2026, appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jack White revealed that his first big showbiz moment happened when he was five years old. Possibly, that’s an exaggeration for laughs. But it’s also funny to picture Jack White, kindergartner, experiencing his first brush with destiny in the form of a school recital.

A Kindergarten Bongo Recital was Jack White’s First Brush With ShowBiz

When asked if there was a specific moment where he discovered his own musicality, White recalled those early school days. He said that, as a child, he attended a Montessori school located in “a Salvation Army building for unwed mothers.” His mom got him into the school, and he remembered the five-year-old class putting on a recital.

“There was a little semi-circle of kids, and they handed a pair of bongos to the kid on the end,” he recalled. “It was going around, and everybody played, and I was the last person on the end.”

White continued, “I was so filled with anxiety,” to a smattering of laughter. But he was quick to clarify, “Not for the reason that you’d think, though.” No, it wasn’t stage fright or nerves affecting five-year-old White, he explained. “The reason I was filled with anxiety was,” he said, “I wanted to do ‘Shave and a Haircut, Two Bits’, but some other kid’s gonna do it before it gets to me.”

Jack White’s most recent album is ‘No Name’, released in 2024

White then added that “Any time you’ve seen me make music, I’m still trying to beat that kid.” He laughed, seemingly at his own competitiveness. Essentially, he’s always trying to push the limits of his creativity before someone else can beat him to it.

When asked if somebody did beat him to “Shave and a Haircut” on the bongos, White revealed, “No, I got to do it.” The studio audience erupted in cheers for kindergarten Jack White fulfilling his dreams, but the story wasn’t over.

“Not only that, but it went around, and I did it … and it killed,” he said, laughing. “To a group of 20 parents or something, everybody laughed. But,” he added, “That was my first showbiz moment.”