James Earl Jones Dead at 93

James Earl Jones has died. The celebrated actor, perhaps best known for voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars, died on Monday at his New York home, his reps confirmed to Deadline. He was 93.

A beloved stage and screen actor, Jones is one of less than 30 EGOT winners—earning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards. Despite having one of the most iconic voices in Hollywood history, he was afflicted with a severe stutter, particularly as a young man. He once told NPR, “I don’t say I was ‘cured.’ I just work with it.”

He was an eight-time Emmy nominee, winning twice for Gabriel’s Fire and Heatwave. Jones’ Grammy win came in 1977 for a spoken word album for children. While Jones was Oscar-nominated for The Great White Hope in 1971, his only Academy Award came from an honorary trophy in 2011. A four-time Tony Award nominee, Jones won twice for his performances in The Great White Hope and Fences and earned a special trophy in 2017.

Jones’ career started on Guiding Light and As the World Turns, before his big break in 1964’s Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. His Star Wars fame began the following decade as he memorably voiced the franchise’s iconic villain.

James Earl Jones in Los Angeles, California, 1977. Photo by Elisa Leonelli/Shutterstock.

Jones also voiced Mufasa in The Lion King and memorably starred in films including Coming to America, The Hunt for Red October, Field of Dreams, and The Sandlot. He had guest spots on TV shows including The Simpsons, House, and The Big Bang Theory.

The celebrated actor also earned a Kennedy Center Honor in 2002 and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement award in 2009.

Jones was first married to actress-singer Julienne Marie from 1968 to 1972. He married actress Cecilia Hart in 1982 and was with her until her death in 2016. He is survived by his and Hart’s son, 42-year-old Flynn Earl Jones.