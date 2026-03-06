Jay-Z ‘Vigorously Disagreed’ With Author Michael Eric Dyson’s Opinion on the Beef Between Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Author Michael Eric Dyson has a very specific take on the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. He’s willing to admit, however, that not everyone sees his perspective. This includes his “very good friend” Jay-Z, who Dyson says “vigorously disagreed” with his opinion.

Dyson shared his take in a lengthy Instagram video, as well as during an interview on Jay Mohr’s Mohr Stories podcast, and an op-ed for The Philadelphia Citizen. Essentially, Dyson calls out Kendrick’s questioning of Drake’s “Blackness” over the differences in their skin tone, i.e., “They Not Like Us”. He has compared the “theme” to President Trump’s campaign of hunting down and deporting undocumented individuals residing in America.

The respected academic backs up his position by citing Drake’s personal and family connections to Black icons such as Sly and the Family Stone and Aretha Franklin. Dyson is not backing down, but he does confess to getting some courteous pushback from Jay-Z.

“He hit me up, and vigorously disagreed with my particular position,” Dyson explained in his video. “He said it with dignity. He said it with respect. He articulated his ideal intelligently. I responded to him. We went back and forth for a minute.”

“What I love about Jay is that he’s not arrogant,” Dyson said. “He’s got more reason to be arrogant than anybody we’re talking to, including myself, on this darn internet and social media. And yet he choose to be gracious, vigorous, clear, and transparent about his disagreement. But he did not get nasty and vicious with me.”

Jay-Z has been an outspoken advocate of Kendrick for some time

While we don’t know exactly what he said to Dyson, it’s fairly clear that Jay-Z is probably Team Kendrick. Complex previously quoted the East Coast rapper as showering some very high praise on his West Coast peer.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” Jay once said, per Complex. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

As for Kendrick and Drake, neither has weighed in at this time. There’s also no indication they have squashed their beef. Which we probably should not hold our breath for.