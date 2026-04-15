Jury Labels Live Nation Illegal Monopoly: What’s Next for Live Music?

On April 15, 2026, the verdict in the high-profile antitrust trial against Live Nation and Ticketmaster found that the ticket sellers maintained an illegal monopoly on the live music market. After roughly five weeks of testimony, the jury began deliberating on April 10.

The initial complaint was brought against the live venue giants in 2024, put forth by the U.S. Department of Justice and a group of state attorneys general. But Live Nation and Ticketmaster have been shaping the live music industry since their merger in 2010, becoming Live Nation Entertainment.

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In the lawsuit, the main issue was Live Nation’s “anticompetitive conduct.” It laid out details of how the company controlled ticketing, venues, booking, and promotions. Live Nation Entertainment essentially narrowed the playing field for artists, setting itself up as the only booking option. Fans paid higher prices, scalpers and bots were rampant, and live music became a luxury fewer and fewer people could afford.

Live Nation Found To Be Illegal Monopoly Despite Surprise Settlement in March

While the verdict is good news overall for artists and fans, the DOJ still settled with Live Nation in March. The surprise deal came after several events.

First, Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater left her position in the Antitrust Division of the DOJ on February 12. She was often characterized by her aggressive approach against Big Tech companies. Her departure raised alarms concerning a more selective landscape of antitrust enforcement.

Omeed Assefi was then named acting assistant attorney general of the Antitrust Division. Assefi met with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino in March, and the settlement was reached soon after. Per the agreement, Ticketmaster must surrender up to 13 amphitheaters and cap service fees at 15%. Additionally, it must reserve half of its listed tickets for nonexclusive venues.

Ideally, this would lower ticket prices and provide more options for artists and venues. But many state attorneys general rejected the decision to settle and brought their own subsequent cases against Live Nation. Among all this, despite being officially labeled an illegal monopoly, the company steadfastly denies any guilt.

“This settlement will resolve all remaining matters with the DOJ, without any admission of wrongdoing,” Live Nation said in a statement, per a report from NBC News. Reading that feels like taking a non-consensual cold plunge.

So what does the future of live music look like now that Live Nation has been branded with a scarlet letter “M” for monopoly? Hopefully, lower ticket prices, fewer bots, and more options for artists. But in a perfect world, the monopoly would break, independent venues would flourish again, and exorbitant prices and hidden fees would be a distant, unpleasant memory.