'I Started to Get Extremely Vengeful:' A Girls Do Porn Victim Is Still Fighting Harassment 6 Years Later

Content warning: This article includes firsthand accounts of sexual abuse. In the winter of 2015, Jane left her parents' house, where she was spending Thanksgiving break away from a busy sophomore year, and went to an upscale chain hotel in a busy part of the city. Jonathan, the modeling agency talent scout she'd been corresponding with for weeks met her in the lobby. She was hesitant to commit to an "adult" shoot, and wasn't completely sure what it might entail—she assumed it might be an indie film with sexual scenes, or tasteful lingerie editorials. But she needed the money to support her parents' business, and he'd finally convinced her to come out for a couple of hours and make a few thousand dollars. He was congenial as he led her up to the room.

What happened in that room completely upended Jane's life since—it's followed her throughout school, to her first jobs out of college, through every success she's ever earned, and in every relationship she's ever been in. She is one of 22 women who sued fraudulent porn production company Girls Do Porn and won millions of dollars in a civil trial in 2020, and whose testimonies led to an FBI indictment of the owners and operators of the site. "Jonathan's" real name is Ruben Andre Garcia, who pled guilty to federal sex trafficking charges in December. Teddy Gyi, the videographer, pleaded guilty to lying to her and many other women about how the videos would be distributed. Michael Pratt, the company's co-owner with Matthew Wolfe, is assumed to have fled the country and is on the FBI's Most Wanted list .

She was told it would take a few hours. She walked into the hotel at 9 a.m., and didn't emerge until 4 p.m.

"At that point I'm sitting there naked in this hotel room alone with these two men," Jane told me. "In my mind, I thought I was going to this legitimate production, where there are teams of people, not just two strange men in a hotel room. And I'm sitting there naked. Just, you know, freaking out." Jonathan revealed that there was no other model. She was there to have sex with him on camera. He and the cameraman assured her that the tapes would never be traced back to her.

Jane (who Motherboard granted anonymity for her safety) walked into the sparse hotel room where a videographer waited with a camera arranged for shooting the bed. A makeup artist, a woman older than her, asked her what she was doing there. How did you get into this? This is one of several moments she identifies, in retrospect, as when she felt that something might be wrong. Looking back, she said there are several of these moments. At first, she brushed it off as nerves. The woman left, and Jonathan told her to undress. He took photos of her, said he was texting them to his boss, and informed her that because she had scars on her chest and cellulite on her legs, her rate would be cut by several thousand dollars.

Only a few of the hundreds of women Girls Do Porn filmed from 2009 until 2020 have spoken publicly about what happened to them—and outside of testimonies for the civil trial, even fewer have come forward. Their stories follow a pattern: They responded to modeling advertisements on Craigslist, which required them to meet the operators in a hotel distant from their hometowns. The pornographic nature of the shoot was usually obfuscated, or alluded to as "adult," until they got to the hotel. When Girls Do Porn revealed the real purpose of the shoot, they lied to women, telling them the videos would only be sold in other countries, not widely available online.

While the Girls Do Porn site is down, its videos mostly scrubbed from Pornhub, and legal action has resulted in convictions, Jane's story shows that crimes Girls Do Porn committed continues to do harm, with videos and harassment following them online to this day. Often, it's not porn platforms or tube sites that inflict the most widespread harm, but mainstream sites like YouTube, Twitter, and Reddit where users tag schools and employers into the darkest moments of their lives.

"I didn't understand how someone could do that."

After Garcia sent the photos and worked out her new, lowered pay, she excused herself to the bathroom, where she realized she'd unexpectedly started her period. She was relieved—now they would have to reschedule, she thought, and she could leave. When she came back out of the bathroom, her clothes were gone. She apologized, and explained that they'd have to do this another day.

“Their faces are really worried. I come up to them, and they're like, 'What did you do?' They're crying. 'What did you do, what did you do?'"

Garcia was enraged. "He grabs me, and I'm still naked at this point," she said. "He brings me into the bathroom. And he's being aggressive with me. His niceness, his nice act from the beginning, went away. He takes a sponge—like one of those paint sponges the size of your fist smaller, maybe smaller, yellow, and circular—he takes it, and there's no asking me—just complete violation, and spreads my legs open as I'm standing there, and shoves it up my vagina. As far as he could shove it up there."



She remembers him saying, "Okay, that's it, we're good to go," and walking back into the room. "I'm standing there in complete shock," she said. "It felt like I was just raped at that moment. I didn't understand how someone could do that."