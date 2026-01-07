Governors Ball 2026: Lineup Announced, How to Get Tickets, Festival Details, and More

It’s official—Governors Ball 2026 will return to Flushing Meadows, Corona Park in Queens, New York City on June 5th-7th, 2026. The lineup just dropped yesterday, and it looks to be a doozy, with a who’s who of indie, pop, hip-hop, and punk taking the stage.

Headliners include Lorde, Stray Kids, A$AP Rocky, Baby Keem, Kali Uchis, and Jennie. Additional notable performers will include 2025 breakout Geese, as well as K-poppers KATSEYE, EDM group Major Lazer, and singer-songwriter Dominic Fike.

Plus, The Beths (yay), Wet Leg, Amyl and the Sniffers, Hot Mulligan, and Japanese Breakfast are playing, for the indie kids and (vaguely) punk crowd. And opening it all up will be a series of special performances by School of Rock New York and School of Rock Queens. Which will probably be cute, and possibly even good.

The nitty gritty: tickets for the festival will initially be available through an SMS presale on Thursday, January 8th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EST. Fans can sign up for the SMS presale here. This presale offers the only opportunity to purchase tickets at the lowest available price. Following the presale, tickets will be released to the general public at a higher price beginning Thursday, January 8th, at 11:00 a.m. EST.

For 2026, Gov Ball will offer a range of 3-Day and 1-Day passes across multiple tiers, including GA, GA+, VIP, and Cabana. Pit viewing will also return, providing the same amenities as the VIP tier along with exclusive front-of-stage viewing areas at all three stages. Layaway payment plans will be available, and residents of Queens in the 11368, 11355, 11375, and 11367 zip codes qualify for a 15% discount on passes. Additional ticket information, including pricing, can be found here.