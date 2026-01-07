The Iconic Mike Jones Hotline Is Back Open and As Busy As Ever: ‘Can’t Call It a Gimmick Now’

For rap fans of a certain age, the Mike Jones phone number is more memorable than some family members. “Back Then” was an outstanding breakthrough single, an incredible call-and-response that made you remember his name forever by saying it a gazillion times. Moreover, with his infectious flow and southern drawl, he lured people into reciting his real phone number at the time: 281-330-8004.

Over 20 years later, people are still trying to call Mike Jones “on the low.” For a while, he didn’t have the number anymore—likely a relief due to the insane volume of calls he’d receive. But in 2020, he got it back, and people were still calling like it was a hotline.

“The [number] is Back on , all the way , and in BUSINESS!!! Can’t call it a GIMMICK NOW lol , it’s 2 many of y’all already copying,” Mike Jones said at the time. “to all the Day ones , Hit me up anytime , like usual , if I’m busy I’m busy , but u can get thru , and I will respond when I’m free! Thanks again for the love since day 1 , and Mo surprises are on the way!

Now, as he’s switched to another iPhone, he’s reminding his fans that his number is back up and running.

Mike Jones Thanks Fans for Still Calling Him 2 decades Later

In an Instagram update posted on January 6, the Houston legend shared that he has a new phone for his 281-330-8004 number. He joked that he couldn’t even get his phone out of the box without it ringing. Moreover, he’s mostly just grateful that people still hold him, “Back Then”, and the number so dearly over the years.

“The [number] was ringing back to back before it came out the BOX!!” Mike Jones shared on Instagram. “This [number] is connected with me for life lmao, thanks to all y’all who believed, who still call to this day!! Some call just to say what’s up and some call JUST to say thank u! Some call for shows & features, but I may go live and just answer calls from fans live!! So y’all can see [and] feel the organic love that comes thru this phone!!!”

Mike Jones has been experiencing something of a renaissance over the last couple of years. With his debut album and iconic singles turning 20 back in 2025, artists like LaRussell have spotlighted him accordingly, having him perform.