No, You Have Never Seen or Heard Something Like Kadiata’s “Surface”

Ever thought you were in love, only to realise later it’s not being fully reciprocated? That the person has feelings for you, but something is holding them back? That’s what Kadiata‘s latest track is about. “It’s telling the story of how you can be attached to people that only have love for you from a surface level because of fears they may face,” he says, in an email to Noisey.

As one of Britain’s most interesting new MCs, Kadiata is beginning to make waves. A self-described council estate visionary, he directs all his own videos and produces each of his tunes. In the case of “Surface”, he manoeuvres toward some intergalactic shit – both visually and sonically. 1980s style synths come to the fore and the video – which Kadiata says was “shot using green screen which I set up in my endz” – is a literal swirling wave of colour. Listen and watch at the top of the page, and keep up with Kadiata’s Soundcloud right here.

