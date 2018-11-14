Kendall Jenner Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Model Kendall Jenner has received a five-year restraining order against her alleged stalker, E! News reports.

The stalker, who is identified as 37-year-old John Ford, trespassed on Jenner’s property four times in the last three months, the outlet found. Ford was arrested in September for breaking into the 23-year-old’s gated community and repeated the same offense in October and November—the second and third times by scaling the mountainside behind the housing complex in an attempt to evade security.

“As a result of Mr. Ford’s repeated stalking, I have suffered, and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Jenner stated in the court records E! News obtained.

The Kardashian family member criticized the entertainment press in October for the stalking incident, writing on Twitter, “How do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is?” Jenner claimed that the constant press and photos taken of her help stalkers determine her location.

The supermodel’s legal team filed a restraining order against Ford in October. Now, a Los Angeles County judge has granted Jenner a longer-term injunction: Ford has to stay at least 100 yards away from Jenner, not go near her property, or have any direct or indirect contact with her.



and how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is? cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get??? …. https://t.co/Y1oglJsHck — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 18, 2018

In a November episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians last year, half-sister Khloe Kardashian suggested Jenner buy a gun to protect herself because of the break-in. “She’s a single girl, who lives alone. Someone’s already broken into her home, and what if she was there?,” Kardashian said.

This is not the first time Jenner sought legal protection against stalkers. In 2016, an alleged stalker approached her while she was driving onto her Hollywood Hills property and banged on her car window. And in February 2017, a 62-year-old man repeatedly sent the supermodel love declarations that later turned into disturbing insults when Jenner’s security got involved.

According to the National Center for Victims of Crime, 6.6 million people are stalked in the United States every year, and more than half of women stalked experienced it before the age of 25. In California, where Jenner resides, any person who violates a subdivision when there is a temporary restraining order, injunction, or any other court order in effect prohibiting the behavior can be imprisoned up to four years.