Kendrick Lamar’s Signature Is Trash, Apparently



Photo via Twitter

Kendrick Lamar is a multi-talented, visionary musician and artist but that evidently doesn’t extend to his penmanship, according to fans who’ve received their signed copies of the untitled unmastered vinyl. In short, it doesn’t resemble a signature so much as it resembles those haphazard doodles you use to check if your pen still has ink in it. Most have complained that King Kendrick’s simple, “lazy” signature doesn’t validate the inflated price tag and long wait for the LP copy of the acclaimed album/unusually fire B-sides compilation. As humanity is wont to do in times of stress and panic, the fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns and/or passionately roast Kendrick and Top Dawg Entertainment.

@kendricklamar I love you but this is the worst signature I’ve ever seen… pic.twitter.com/XBtmYud9mc — taylor (@wheathin_) June 23, 2016

@kendricklamar @dangerookipawaa I feel like the most unappreciated fan rn. The signature isn’t even a K???? pic.twitter.com/wDWt7w9Qdy — bruno (@bruniebruno) June 22, 2016

@TopDawgEnt so yall tellin me @kendricklamar‘s signature is a lil squiggly line that literally doesn’t say anything? pic.twitter.com/H9VtOHAabC — JAX (@DylanJackson18) June 21, 2016

I mean, I guess you can sort of make out a “K” and an “L” in there, although there might be a larger “L” for Kendrick… Oh who am I kidding, he’s still invulnerable.

Phil Witmer wonders what would have happened if Kendrick had used the “cool S” as a signature. Follow him on Twitter.