Kid Cudi Shares the Hilarious Reason Why He Nearly Missed Out on a Lil Wayne Feature: ‘I’m Sleeping in the Nude’

It’s widely known that Lil Wayne will do just about any feature if the check cashes in. His feature run in the mid-late 2000s was unprecedented, a nonstop barrage of punchlines on any song. Consequently, it’s not often that someone would miss out on a premier feature from Weezy. However, Kid Cudi almost missed out on collaborating with him, all because of their sleeping schedules.

During an episode of his podcast, Cudi recalled how he used to record at insane hours of the night. However, with age and other responsibilities, he eventually changed habits and recorded earlier in the day. Lil Wayne was apparently not on this kind of timing.

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“I remember I was trying to get Lil Wayne on ‘SEVEN,’ and they were like, ‘Wayne wants to do it,’ and I’m like, ‘Bet, bet,’” Kid Cudi recalled. “I was like, ‘Can he come to the studio at 5 PM?’ They were like, ‘Oh Wayne’s not going to be in the studio until three in the morning.’”

Cudi wouldn’t be deterred and eventually he made an arrangement with Wayne’s team to meet up. Unfortunately, this led to a no-show. “8 o’clock comes, no answer. 9 o’clock, no answer. 11 o’clock, no answer,” he continued. “By then I’m in my pajamas like, alright, I’m about to go to sleep. As soon as I get in the bed, I get a text like, ‘Wayne’s in the studio now, pull up.’ I’m like aww man, guys.”

The Reason Why Kid Cudi Nearly Missed Out on a Lil Wayne Feature

Cudi never ended up showing up because he was completely incapacitated. “I’m butt-ass naked, man,” he joked. “I’m sleeping in the nude. Then it just came to sending him the record, and he’ll send it to me when he can after his late-night session.”

Ultimately, it worked out anyway, and they finally recorded the song. But you can imagine moments like these inform why Kid Cudi is reluctant to do features nowadays. Back in August 2025, he tweeted about how working with other artists didn’t feel natural anymore.

“No features, just me. I think im over features unless it happens organically,” Cudi wrote. “Theres people ive had on my albums that i havent talked to in years. Didnt promote the album, just went ghost. Makes me feel weird. So w this one, I was like, fuck that. I dont need anyone else on this one.”