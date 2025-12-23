Kylie Minogue Has the No. 1 Holiday Song in the U.K., While Mariah Carey Still Reigns in the U.S.

Kylie Minogue celebrated the 10th anniversary of her holiday album Kylie Christmas with a “Fully Wrapped” reissue, earning her 11th No. 1 album on the U.K. charts. At this point, one could say Kylie Minogue is to the U.K. what Mariah Carey is to the U.S. in terms of Christmas season popularity.

On top of the album hitting No. 1, the track “XMAS” peaked on the U.K. holiday chart after a close race. Even though the song was exclusively released on Amazon Music, that edge of artificial scarcity gave her an advantage on the charts. Additionally, the album reissue brought in her biggest sales week since 2002.

The Top 10 holiday songs on the chart presented a decent mix. Minogue at No. 1, of course, followed by Wham!’s “Last Christmas”. In 2023 and 2024, “Last Christmas” saw a huge surge in popularity, making up for being denied the top spot in 1984. Its debut was overshadowed by the charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” by Band Aid.

In 2025, fans hoped to see Wham! take the top spot for a third time. However, there seems to be no denying Kylie Minogue’s festive influence. Still, “Last Christmas” is getting its due as it tops the Billboard Global 200, making it the most popular song in the world at the moment.

From Mariah and Kylie to the Chipmunks: A brief History of No. 1 Holiday Songs

The most popular holiday songs have run the gamut from classic tunes to modern pop standards to synth-wavey 80s vibes. We’ve even elevated the sonic torture of the Chipmunks to the No. 1 spot. If that proves anything, it’s that even the worst kind of lab accidents are loved by somebody, somewhere.

Alvin and the Chipmunks’ holiday offering “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1958. It stayed there for four weeks, launching the cartoon franchise and essentially saving Liberty Records from bankruptcy. “The Chipmunk Song” was the only holiday song to top the Hot 100 for 61 years. That is, until Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” finally hit No. 1 in 2019.

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” also gained a new audience more than 60 years later. In November 2023, Lee released a music video for the song, which then topped the Billboard Hot 100 in December. It was popular on TikTok that year, which revived it for a younger generation 65 years later.

Meanwhile, in December 2025, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” stays steady at No. 1 on the Billboard Holiday 100. It’s followed by Lee and Wham! at No. 2 and 3. Bob Helms’ classic “Jingle Bell Rock” and Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” close out the Top 5.

