Lamb Of God Frontman Randy Blythe Claims He Saw a UFO in North Carolina

As we all learned about aliens and UFOs from Mulder and Scully… “The truth is out there.” And one person who’s on board with the X-Files take on extraterrestrials is Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe, who is pretty sure he once saw an unidentified flying object.

Blythe shared his experience with Metal Hammer, recounting what he saw. “Yes, I’m pretty sure I’ve seen one, by the house I rented down on Oak Island, North Carolina,” the heavy metal frontman told the outlet. “It was a block from the ocean. I was sitting on the front porch there with my friend, T-Roy from Sourvein, and his girlfriend.”

Lamb Of God Is About To Drop a New Album, ‘Into Oblivion’

“All of a sudden we saw these two sets of four lights in a kind of square pattern over the ocean, very bright,” he continued. “They went horizontal very quickly, one this way and one that way, then they went up and then down, and then they both shot into the sky at an incredible speed. We were honestly freaked out.”

Blythe also made it clear that he’s aware his sighting could be debunked and got out in front of any skepticism. “I’m quite aware of our military take-off vehicles, and they can’t go that fast,” he said. “They weren’t drones. I am not obsessed with aliens or weird conspiracy stuff like some of my friends, but I think it’s improbable that we’re the only intelligent thing in the universe. And I definitely saw an unidentified flying object that night.”

In other Lamb Of God news, the band is about to release their new album, Into Oblivion, on March 13. Following the release, they’ll be heading out on a headlining tour with supporting bands Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg. Get tickets and find a complete list of tour dates below.