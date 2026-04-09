Lambrini Girls Pull out of Coachella, Postpone US Tour After Singer Suffers Neck Injury

Lambrini Girls have been forced to postpone their United States tour, including two weekends at Coachella 2026, due to a serious injury. Vocalist and guitarist Phoebe Lunny sustained a fractured neck while in Australia and must rest for six weeks.

The punk duo shared the news on social media, stating that the injury was initially misdiagnosed. This led to a delay in treatment and, most likely, a longer recovery time. Lunny is unable to perform or travel while she heals.

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“We have to pull out of Coachella and reschedule our whole American headline tour,” Lunny wrote alongside a cheeky hospital photo on the band’s Instagram. “Long story short: I fractured my neck and have an acute brain injury.”

The statement included the rescheduled U.S. dates taking place in June, September, and into October. Additionally, their United Kingdom/Europe dates in late May are not affected.

Lambrini Girls’ message also addressed Coachella specifically, sharing how disappointed they were to have to miss their California festival debut. “We are so gutted guys,” Lunny wrote. “We want to be there so badly. If it was a broken leg, I would do a Dave Grohl and play it. This isn’t something we are taking lightly, and we are really sad. We hope and pray there’s some universe we get to play next year instead.”

Lambrini Girls initially disappeared from the Coachella schedule ahead of Lunny’s statement. Many fans speculated that the band was blacklisted from the festival for being loudly pro-Palestine and anti-fascist, similar to the outrage against Kneecap. The post followed a few days later, clearing up the confusion, but the U.K. punks also included a message of support for U.S. fans.

“To all American ticket holders: it’s dark times, especially in the States,” Lunny added. “There are so many good folks who are carving out community and lifting each other up in the face of fascism. Making space for subversion and resistance is at the core of what this band is about.”

The post concluded, “Because it is my neck and brain, our hands are tied for now, but I’m lucky and expect a speedy recovery thank f—k.”

Several of Lambrini Girls’ contemporaries shared support, commenting from their bands’ official Instagram pages. Destroy Boys wrote, “Awww I hope you have a full and chill recovery. So glad you’re taking care of yourself!!!!” Meanwhile, Edging commented, “Oh no. Sending all our love and healing energy to you! Love you endlessly legend.”

Garbage also shared love, writing, “My god. Feel better soon. A stranger sends her love to you Phoebe and to your band.”