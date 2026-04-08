Can’t-Miss Rock Bands for Your 2026 Coachella Weekend Schedule

In a similar vein to the must-see pop stars playing Coachella 2026, here are just a few possible schedules for those who want to stick to rock bands. Of course, these are just hypothetical schedules, but maybe they’ll serve as a starting point for festival-goers who like to plan everything out in advance.

Friday

For Coachella day one, there are plenty of rock bands on the docket, so these are just a few possible ways to plan your schedule. Starting at the Sonora stage, catch Carolina Durante at 2:35, then stay for Wednesday at 3:40. If you don’t mind missing the beginning of NewDad, head over to the Gobi stage around 4:20 to catch the rest. Then you can stick around for Joyce Manor at 5:10.

Videos by VICE

A jaunt back over to Sonora will let you catch The Two Lips for an indie-dream-pop palate cleanser before Turnstile plays the Outdoor Theater at 8:05. Close out the night at Sonora for Hot Mulligan at 10:00, or keep it going with Not For Radio, the solo project of the Marías’ María Zardoya, at 11:50.

Saturday

You’re definitely going to want to start your Coachella Saturday out right with Die Spitz on Sonora stage at 2:00. From there, hit the Mojave stage at 3:00 to catch surprise addition, Jack White. There are a few options in between for a palate cleanser, like indie-rap-jazz collective WHATMORE at 4:05 on the Gobi stage, or Ecca Vandal at 4:20 on the Sonora. Whatever you do in between, you’re not going to want to miss Geese taking the Gobi stage at 6:15.

The next must-see band is definitely The Strokes at 9:00 on the main Coachella stage. Then, if you can book it over to the Mojave stage, you can catch Interpol at 10:15. Or, there’s David Byrne at the Outdoor Theater at 10:20 for something a little different.

Sunday

Sunday at Coachella has some great options for rock bands among its many genres. Catch Model/Actriz on Sonora stage at 3:10, or The Chats on Gobi at 3:00. It’ll be hard to see both, but that choice comes down to personal preference. Wet Leg takes the main stage at 4:45, and Foster the People plays Outdoor Theater at 6:45 for a bit of 2010s indie-pop nostalgia.

If you want something a little more old school, Suicidal Tendencies plays Mojave at 5:35. Then, Black Flag takes Gobi at 6:30, followed by Iggy Pop at 7:10 back at Mojave. A nice trifecta to end the night early. Or, branch out into whatever your heart desires from there, like Laufey, or Fatboy Slim, or Karol G.