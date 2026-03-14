Legendary Motörhead Guitarist Phil Campbell Dead at 64

Rock music just lost one of its most iconic guitarists of all time. Phil Campbell of Motörhead passed away at 64 years old. According to his family, he died peacefully in intensive care after grappling with the effects of a medical operation. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation,” the family shared on Facebook.

“Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as ‘Bampi,’” the family continued of Phil Campbell. “He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever. We kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time.”

Videos by VICE

Campbell joined Motörhead in 1984, nine years after its inception in 1975, replacing Larry Wallis. The late guitarist remained faithful to the band up until its last moments when frontman Lemmy passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer. Then, he created a band with his three sons Todd, Dane, and Tyla. They toured together for years.

Phil Campbell of Motörhead Has Died After a ‘Courageous Battle’ at 64

The official Motörhead Facebook page shared a loving tribute to their late legendary bandmate. “Phil was a wonderful guitarist, writer, performer, and musician who had Motörhead in his veins. He always led with his gift of guitar, and carried a great sense of humour, but most of all, Phil led with his heart. You could not be around him without a chuckle or twenty, because quite simply, Phil loved life and lived it with great joy,” the band wrote.

Ultimately, the rest of the band said they would share more stories of Phil Campbell down the line. Until then, they wanted fans to send love and respect the privacy of Campbell’s family as they grieve their loss.

“There will be plenty of time for us to share stories -tales of Campbell glory- and some damn good jokes together,” Motörhead continued. “For now, please send love and positive energy to Gaynor and the boys while affording them time, space, and privacy. Much love and RIP Phil. The world has just lost an enormous beam of light, and we are devastated.”