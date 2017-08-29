Lemon Blueberry Chess Pie Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 45 minutes
Total time: 3 hours 45 minutes
Ingredients
2 ½ cups plus 1 tablespoon of pastry flour, plus more for dusting
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
16 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and chilled, plus 7 tablespoons, melted and cooled
pinch of cinnamon
1 lemon, zested
⅔ cup sour cream
3 large eggs plus 3 large egg yolks
1 ⅓ cups|315 ml buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon white vinegar
2 ½ cups coarsely chopped fresh blueberries
whipping cream, for serving
Directions
- Whisk 2 ½ cups|316 grams flour, 2 tablespoons|22 grams of sugar, and 1 teaspoon of salt in a medium bowl. Using a dough blender or your fingers, cut the butter into the flour mixture, forming pea-size crumbles. Add ½ cup|120 ml of ice-cold water and work the dough until smooth but with visible flecks of butter. (Alternatively, pulse ingredients in a food processor.) Divide dough in half and flatten into disks. Wrap disks in plastic wrap and chill at least 1 hour.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll one ball of dough into a 12-inch round. Fit into a 9-inch pie plate and trim the edges. Chill the dough for at least 30 minutes.
- Heat oven to 375°F|190°C. Using a fork, prick the dough all over. Line dough with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans; bake 15 minutes. Remove paper and weights; let cool.
- Reduce the oven to 325°F|162°C. In a large bowl, whisk together the remaining 1 tablespoon|10 grams flour, 1 tablespoon|10 grams sugar, and ½ teaspoon of salt with the cinnamon and lemon zest. Add in the sour cream and combine until smooth. Add the eggs and 1 egg yolk one at a time, stirring well after each addition, then the buttermilk, vanilla, and vinegar.
- Place the blueberries in the bottom of the pie crust. Pour the filling into the pie crust and bake until the pie is slightly puffy but still jiggly, about 1 ½ hours. Allow to cool for at least 1 hour. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature with whipped cream.
