Servings: 6

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 3 hours 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 ½ cups plus 1 tablespoon of pastry flour, plus more for dusting

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

16 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and chilled, plus 7 tablespoons, melted and cooled

pinch of cinnamon

1 lemon, zested

⅔ cup sour cream

3 large eggs plus 3 large egg yolks

1 ⅓ cups|315 ml buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon white vinegar

2 ½ cups coarsely chopped fresh blueberries

whipping cream, for serving

Directions

Whisk 2 ½ cups|316 grams flour, 2 tablespoons|22 grams of sugar, and 1 teaspoon of salt in a medium bowl. Using a dough blender or your fingers, cut the butter into the flour mixture, forming pea-size crumbles. Add ½ cup|120 ml of ice-cold water and work the dough until smooth but with visible flecks of butter. (Alternatively, pulse ingredients in a food processor.) Divide dough in half and flatten into disks. Wrap disks in plastic wrap and chill at least 1 hour. On a lightly floured surface, roll one ball of dough into a 12-inch round. Fit into a 9-inch pie plate and trim the edges. Chill the dough for at least 30 minutes. Heat oven to 375°F|190°C. Using a fork, prick the dough all over. Line dough with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans; bake 15 minutes. Remove paper and weights; let cool. Reduce the oven to 325°F|162°C. In a large bowl, whisk together the remaining 1 tablespoon|10 grams flour, 1 tablespoon|10 grams sugar, and ½ teaspoon of salt with the cinnamon and lemon zest. Add in the sour cream and combine until smooth. Add the eggs and 1 egg yolk one at a time, stirring well after each addition, then the buttermilk, vanilla, and vinegar. Place the blueberries in the bottom of the pie crust. Pour the filling into the pie crust and bake until the pie is slightly puffy but still jiggly, about 1 ½ hours. Allow to cool for at least 1 hour. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature with whipped cream.

