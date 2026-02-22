Lil Kim Recalls How Biggie Helped Her Buy a Car Because She Didn’t Know How To Drive

Most Americans are ingrained with the idea that they have to learn how to drive. The country is almost specifically designed to detract from walkability. Buying a car becomes a necessity in order to get anywhere efficiently because public transportation doesn’t receive enough love or funding. However, in a place like New York, a car is more of a luxury. You don’t have to drive because there’s enough infrastructure to incentivize walking or taking the subway. Consequently, you get someone like Biggie or Lil Kim that spent a chunk of their lives not knowing how to drive. They simply didn’t have to.

Still, she could afford the luxury of having a car. But how do you pay for one if you don’t have any experience? Thankfully, Biggie had her covered for that. In a conversation with Nick Cannon where he drove Lil Kim around in a Lamborghini, she reflected on her relationship with Biggie. The first time he drove her and the rest of Junior M.A.F.I.A., it was chaotic and they all thought they were going to die with him behind the wheel.

Videos by VICE

Evidently, Biggie had no business driving since he put everyone’s lives in jeopardy. With no one driving, Kim and Biggie would call a chauffeur if they ever wanted to spend time together. Obviously, though, it’s not the same as being together one-on-one. Eventually, Biggie got sick of all the hurdles and insisted she get a car.

Lil Kim Needed Biggie’s Help To Buy Cars Because She Couldn’t Drive

“So, he was like, ‘I’m tired of this. You have to get a car,’” Kim recalled. “I don’t know what I want to get yet. So, I held it and then I just stacked my money. Stack my money. He was like, ‘You got money, girl. You being cheap. Buy a car.’”

Eventually, with Biggie’s insistence and personal help, she bought a Lexus truck. Moreover, when the late great Brooklyn rapper passed away, Lil Kim finally drove for the funeral proceedings. It’s this kind of relationship that made her absolutely enamored by him. At the time, she couldn’t wrap her head around the idea that she was so close to someone she deeply admired as an artist.

“I used to have to pinch myself like, ‘He’s really my friend. He’s really my lover at the time. He’s really everything to me and he’s also my favorite artist,’” Lil Kim said.