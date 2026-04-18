Lil Wayne Says It’s a ‘Humbling Experience’ Not Being Invited to Coachella or the Grammys

Lil Wayne is undoubtedly a legend within hip-hop. ‘Mixtape Weezy’ is considered folklore for rap fans of a certain age, marveling at his barrage of punchlines. Moreover, the first three Carter albums make for one of the strongest primes in the genre and culture’s history. Hip-hop history just isn’t the same without Wayne. However, the New Orleans legend has been feeling particularly unappreciated lately. He feels like he’s never even considered when big events happen.

In a post on X, Lil Wayne wrote about his lack of inclusion in big events like Coachella or the Grammys. Ultimately, he wished that someone would think of him for a guest appearance or that these institutions would ask him to perform at all. Regardless, he emphasized the love he has for his fans, knowing they would ride for him when prestigious institutions might not.

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“It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork, I’m uninvited & uninvolved. I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. I aint s**t without u,” he told his fans.

Lil Wayne Opens up About Not Being Included at Coachella

This isn’t the only time Wayne has felt particularly slighted by not being included. When the Grammys took place back in February 2026, he was particularly upset that he wasn’t mentioned or asked to do anything. But his resolve was the same as it ever was: go harder. “Congrats to the nominees and winners. Wasnt included. As usual. I gotta work harder. As usual,” he wrote at the time.

Similarly, when Kendrick Lamar performed for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans, a lot of fans thought that honor should go to Lil Wayne. He rode that wave of support accordingly, even though it never really went anywhere. Afterwards, he just shrugged that if it didn’t happen in his city, it would never go down.

“To perform, it’s a bunch of things they’re going to tell you to do and not do, a**es to kiss and not kiss,” Lil Wayne told Rolling Stone. “If you notice, I was a part of things I’ve never been a part of. Like [Michael] Rubin’s all-white parties. I’m doing sh*t with Tom Brady. That was all for that. You ain’t never seen me in them types of venues. I ain’t Drake. I ain’t out there smiling like that everywhere. I’m in the stu’, smokin’ and recording. All of a sudden, according to them, they got curved. So, I’m going to have to just settle with whatever they say.”

“Every time I looked, it was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on,” Lil Wayne continued later in the profile. “They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.”