Lily Allen Is Sorry She Was ‘Mean’ to Katy Perry About Her Space Flight

Katy Perry has been getting a lot of criticism for her Blue Origin space flight earlier this month, but now she’s getting at least one apology. Fellow pop singer Lily Allen opened up in a new episode of her Miss Me? podcast and expressed regret over some comments she made about Perry’s shuttle excursion being “out of touch.”

“I would actually like to apologize for being mean about Katy Perry last week,” Allen said at the beginning of Monday’s podcast episode, speaking with co-host Miquita Oliver. “There was actually no need for me to bring her name into it, and it was my own internalized misogyny.”

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot, and it was just completely unnecessary to pile on with her,” Allen continued. “I disagree with what it was that they did, but she wasn’t the only person that did it. She was possibly the most famous and the one that divides people the most.”

“There was something in me that decided to choose her as the person that should,” Allen assessed, “anyway, I’m just sorry.”

Lily Allen is not the only One who’s been critical of Perry

Allen is by far not the first person to clown on Perry for the space flight, but she does appear to be the first to try to make amends. One of the more vicious critics to emerge has been Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace, who took to Instagram to blast Katy Perry over what he has perceived as her and her team copying Miley’s career each step of the way, to try and boost Perry’s popularity.

However, he thinks this never really worked out, and when they had to go back to the drawing board, they decided on getting her on the flight with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space shuttle. “‘Now we’re gonna send your ass to space’… Didn’t fucking work,” Trace quipped in a clip shared to Instagram. “It’s not working. It’s backfiring. Stop.”