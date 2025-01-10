Lily Allen Says She Is ‘Not in a Good Place’ While Announcing Podcast Hiatus

Lily Allen has offered fans an update on her mental health, admitting that she is “really not in a good place” right now.

On the most recent episode of her Miss Me? podcast, the 39-year-old singer opened up to co-host Miquita Oliver, confessing that she’s been struggling lately. “I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it’s got out of control,” she said.

Allen went on to share that she’s had difficulty feeling “interested in anything,” and added that she’s suffered some panic attacks that have kept her from being social. “I just can’t concentrate on anything except the pain that I’m going through,” she said.

After sharing her health update, Allen — who has been sober since 2019 — revealed that she is planning to take a break from the podcast. However, she wanted to get ahead of any “vicious rumors” that might surface. “I do want to reassure people, because there will be speculation… I’ve not relapsed,” she stated

“I know there’s been some horrible blind items on the internet about me being found by my husband (actor David Harbour) in a crack den being surrounded by men,” Allen went on to joke. “I don’t know who’s spreading these vicious rumors, but that’s not true.”