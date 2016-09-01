Listen to a Snippet From Flume’s Upcoming ‘Skin Companion’ EP

Image: Flume Facebook

When Flume dropped his acclaimed Skin album earlier this year it thrust him into legit superstar status. The Sydney producer has taken to Facebook to thank his fans and collaborators – including Beck, Vince Staples and Tove Lo – for helping him reach said status, as well as announcing the first Skin Companion EP.

Videos by VICE

The 12” vinyl EP, which includes four tracks of “music that was written around the same time” as the album, will drop November 25 just in time for his Australian tour with Vince Staples.

Harley Edward Streten is currently touring Skin around the world as well as planning for his third album which is said to be more sample based.

Listen to a preview of Skin Companion EP below: