A Fist in the Face of God Presents… the Live Evil Berlin Mixtape!

No, you haven’t awakened from a deep sleep where summer totally passed you by, it’s not October, and your neighborhood isn’t about to be taken over by long hairs. Instead, the organizers of Live Evil have decided to indulge in some Channel-crossing, taking their now-legendary underground metal festival to Berlin. And boy, have they got a lineup for you.

The invasion takes place at Cassiopeia from May 26–28, showcasing a range of bands both new and old, hailing from the USA, Brazil, Finland, and beyond. In fact, a few of the bands playing this year’s event were literal nobodies when the first Live Evil took place back in 2010, a point I raised with Tooth Log of Brooklyn’s Natur at last year’s festival. His reply was simple, yet very American: “WE’RE ALUMNI NOW, DUDE!”

And right he was. Take Occvlta—their appearance back in 2010 was their inaugural desecration; now, the world waits as they prepare to drop their debut LP. So you’ve got some of the underground’s success stories playing, with everyone’s thrash favorites Antichrist closing proceedings at the after show on Saturday.

But onto the mix: almost 70 minutes of heavy, death, black, thrash, etc. All bands sent their songs over, and some even contributed exclusive tracks, so hails to them for their work in making both this and the festival happen. As not to show bias, I used the running order of the festival to arrange the track list, so it can also double-up as a kind of band time guide, or something. Shouts to Marek, and Ezio, and Ricky of Wolf City, for making it happen. Snap up the few remaining tickets here.





TRACKLIST:

1. Nachash (Norway) “A Necromancer’s Lament” [2015]

2. Vulcano (Brazil) “The Tenth Writing” [2014]

3. Morbid Panzer (Germany) “Sodomizer of Death” [2015]

4. Hard Action (Finland) “Tunnel Vision” [2016]

5. Occvlta (Germany) “Last ov the Sabbaths (Live)” [2015]

6. Zex (Canada) “Wild Blood (Alternate version)” [2014]

7. Dungeon (UK) “Innocent Evil” [2016]

8. Chapel Of Disease (Germany) “Symbolic Realms” [2015]

9. Indian Nightmare (Germany) “Betrayers” [2016]

10. Degial (Sweden) “Savage Mutiny” [2015]

11. Amulet (UK) “Levitation (Hawkwind cover)” [2016]

12. Bulldozer (Italy) “Another Beer (It’s What I Need)” [1984]

13. Vorum (Finland) “Current Mouth” [2015]

14. Natur (USA) “The Invitation” [2015]

15. Antichrist (Sweden) “Terror Dimension” [2011]

I’ve also been keeping up my bi-weekly radio show on NTS, where I play the finest in forgotten metal for two hours. The shows are chronicled here, for those not in the know.

