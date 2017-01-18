Loaded Baked Potato Quesadilla

Servings: 5

Prep: 1 hour

Total: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 Russet potatoes (about 455 grams)

10 slices bacon, finely chopped

227 grams shredded cheddar cheese

227 grams shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

10 (or do they come in 8-packs?) 8-inch flour tortillas

sour cream, for serving

Directions

1. Heat oven to 425°F. Wrap the potatoes in foil and bake until soft, about 1 hour. Allow to cool. When they are cool enough to handle, break them up into bite-sized pieces and set aside,

2. Meanwhile, cook the bacon. Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium and cook the bacon until crispy, about 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.

3. Drain the bacon fat from the skillet, reserving it. Working in batches, heat 1 tablespoon bacon fat in the skillet. Add a tortilla and top with roughly 3 tablespoons of both cheeses (PRO TIP: like cheese? Add a bit more). Top with some potato pieces, bacon, and scallions. Finish with 1-2 tablespoons more of each cheese (again, the more, the better, let’s be honest), season with salt and black pepper, and top with another tortilla. Cook for 2 minutes, or until golden, then flip over and cook a further 1 to 2 minutes until the other side is golden and the cheese has melted. Transfer to a cutting board and slice into 6 pieces. Serve with sour cream.