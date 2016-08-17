Lobster Bisque Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Ingredients
4 (1 pound|454 gram) lobsters
5 ears of corn
1 ¼ pound|567 grams unsalted butter
4 plum tomatoes, cored and diced
3 carrots, diced
2 ribs celery, diced
1 large onion, diced
1 leek, white part only, diced
1 cup|237 ml brandy
½ cup|118 ml white wine
8 ½ cups|2 liters heavy cream
1 bay leaf
1 bunch thyme
½ cup|118 ml maple syrup, optional
Directions
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the lobsters and cook until cooked through, about 4 minutes per pound.
- Transfer the lobster to an ice bath to stop them from cooking further.
- Take all the lobster tails off and set aside. Take off the legs. Break the body in half. Take all the meat out of the lobster (don’t worry about the leg meat, we are going to use all the shells to flavor our bisque).
- To build the bisque, shave the corn off the ears (reserving some for plating). Melt 1 pound|452 grams of the butter over medium in a large saucepan. Add the corn, tomatoes, carrots, celery, onion, and leek and cook until soft and translucent, about 15 minutes.
- Increase the heat to medium-high and add in the lobster shells. Cook, stirring for 5 minutes, then add in ¾ cup|187 ml of the brandy and the wine and cook until reduced by half, another 5 minutes. Add in the cream, bay leaf, and thyme and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 45 minutes.
- Using tongs, remove the lobster shells, thyme, and bay leaf. Working in batches, blend the soup with the remaining butter and brandy and the maple syrup, if using.
- To serve, divide the remaining corn kernels and the lobster meat between bowls. Pour the soup of the top.
