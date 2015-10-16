Locking Down Jerusalem: Intifada 3.0 (Dispatch 2)

The Holy City is on high alert after a series of seemingly random stabbings of Israeli Jews by young Palestinians. In recent days, authorities have imposed a series of new checkpoints to put the city’s Jewish community at ease. But the new security measures have made life very difficult for innocent Palestinians.

VICE News visits Jerusalem’s Old City to find out the impact of these security measures on both communities.

Videos by VICE

Watch: Clashes in the West Bank (Dispatch 1)

Read: Israel Accuses US of Being ‘Foolish’ and ‘Misreading’ Palestinian Conflict