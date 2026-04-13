Long-Awaited Xbox Game, Replaced, Confirms 60 FPS and No DLSS5

New Xbox game Replaced has good news to share about its frame rate on console as it prepares to finally release day one onto Xbox Game Pass, as well as on PC.

Replaced will run at 4K60 on Xbox

screenshot: sad Cat Studios

Xbox fans have been waiting for Replaced to release for quite a long time. It was originally revealed all the way back at the last E3 ever held, the all-digital E3 2021, and wowed gamers with its stylish cyberpunk pixel art and ethereal 80s-inspired music. Affected by the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2022, the Belarusian development studio behind Replaced, Sad Cat Studios, relocated to Cyprus to continue on with development of its highly anticipated dystopian adventure game.

Videos by VICE

Now, after a number of delays in the years since Sad Cat’s relocation, Replaced is finally ready to be released on April 14 as a day one Xbox Game Pass title, joining an April lineup that also includes roguelike masterpiece Hades 2, Double Fine’s ceramic brawler Kiln, and Vampire Crawlers, the follow-up to Poncle’s 2021 hit, Vampire Survivors.

replaced will not use dlss5

REPLACED Graphics modes on console:



Quality mode:

Xbox Series X 4K 60 FPS

Xbox Series S 2K 60 FPS



That’s it. No DLSS5 then we guess 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Sad Cat Studios (@sadcatstudios) April 13, 2026

In a new post on X, Sad Cat Studios went ahead and confirmed Replaced‘s resolutions and frame rate on Xbox consoles. Xbox Series X owners will get the premium experience, with a crisp 4K resolution, while Series S gamers will get a “2K” image, otherwise known as 1440p. It seems that the extra time Sad Cat has given itself via multiple delays will pay off for Xbox gamers, too, as both Series X and S will be able to run the game at 60 FPS.

The Xbox versions of Replaced won’t have a performance mode that strives for an even higher frame rate, which makes sense for a 2.5D sidescroller like Replaced. Cinematic adventure games like this don’t quite have the need to push beyond 60 FPS like competitive shooters or fighting games do.

Screenshot: Sad cat studios

In the same post, Sad Cat joked that the Xbox version of Replaced won’t use DLSS5, Nvidia’s controversial AI-powered enhancement tech. Considering Replaced features a 2D pixel art style, DLSS wouldn’t be necessary, as it’s mainly used to enhance games that have photorealistic 3D graphics. Plus, Xbox consoles don’t support DLSS, as they’re AMD-based devices.

While the post was focused on Xbox, the PC version of the game on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG doesn’t seem likely to utilize DLSS either, at least at launch. While it’s skipping PlayStation for now, there’s a real possibility that Replaced comes out on PS5 at some point in the future. If it does, it’ll be interesting to see whether it makes use of PSSR, Sony’s own version of DLSS for PS5.

Replaced is coming to Xbox and PC on April 14, and will launch day one onto Xbox Game Pass.