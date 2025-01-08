Mac Miller’s Lost Album ‘Balloonerism’ Finally Has a Track List

Mac Miller’s long-lost album, Balloonerism, is set to drop in less than two weeks, and we now have an official track listing.

The album will contain 14 tracks with only two features: SZA and Delusional Thomas, one of Miller’s alter egos. Included among the songs is 5 Dollar Pony Rides, the album’s lead single which will drop on Jan. 9. Check out the full track list below. Balloonerism releases on Jan. 17.

Tambourine Dream DJ’s Chord Organ – feat. SZA Do You Have a Destination? 5 Dollar Pony Rides Friendly Hallucinations Mrs. Deborah Downer Stoned Shangri-La Funny Papers Excelsior Transformations – feat. Delusional Thomas Manakins Rick’s Piano Tomorrow Will Never Know

Balloonerism was recorded around 10 years ago, between Miller’s album Watching Movies With The Sound Off (2013) and his Faces (2014) mixtape. HotNewHipHop previously reported that E. Dan of ID Labs posted and then deleted some comments about Balloonerism.

“Basically, he said that the whole thing comes from a week of studio jam sessions and that Mac eventually moved onto Faces, taking a few tracks with him,” the outlet stated.

Miller passed away on Nov. 5, 2018. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office later released their report on the rapper’s death, stating that he died from an accidental drug overdose due to a “mixed drug toxicity” of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.