Mac Miller’s Lost Album ‘Balloonerism’ Finally Has a Track List

The album will feature SZA on one track, as well as one of Miller’s alter egos, Delusional Thomas.

By

Mac Miller
Mac Miller’s long-lost album, Balloonerism, is set to drop in less than two weeks, and we now have an official track listing.

The album will contain 14 tracks with only two features: SZA and Delusional Thomas, one of Miller’s alter egos. Included among the songs is 5 Dollar Pony Rides, the album’s lead single which will drop on Jan. 9. Check out the full track list below. Balloonerism releases on Jan. 17.

  1. Tambourine Dream
  2. DJ’s Chord Organ – feat. SZA
  3. Do You Have a Destination?
  4. 5 Dollar Pony Rides
  5. Friendly Hallucinations
  6. Mrs. Deborah Downer
  7. Stoned
  8. Shangri-La
  9. Funny Papers
  10. Excelsior
  11. Transformations – feat. Delusional Thomas
  12. Manakins
  13. Rick’s Piano
  14. Tomorrow Will Never Know

Balloonerism was recorded around 10 years ago, between Miller’s album Watching Movies With The Sound Off (2013) and his Faces (2014) mixtape. HotNewHipHop previously reported that E. Dan of ID Labs posted and then deleted some comments about Balloonerism.

“Basically, he said that the whole thing comes from a week of studio jam sessions and that Mac eventually moved onto Faces, taking a few tracks with him,” the outlet stated.

Miller passed away on Nov. 5, 2018. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office later released their report on the rapper’s death, stating that he died from an accidental drug overdose due to a “mixed drug toxicity” of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

