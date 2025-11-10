The MacBook Air M4 Is Going for a Stupidly Good Price Right Now

Oh, Apple, what’s your game plan? Or maybe I should direct that toward Amazon, because that’s the only place I’ve seen this deal. The MacBook Air M4, released in March 2025, is a full $250 off.

And it’s the best MacBook for the vast majority of people. Really, $750 for a new (not a refurb) MacBook Air M4 is a screamer. If you’ve been putting it off, don’t. Jump on it while the deal is fresh.

The best-value MacBook

As I wrote in my comparison against its pricier MacBook Pro M4 sibling, you should pick yourself up a MacBook Air M4 “if you aren’t a professional who needs to squeeze every last drop of performance out of your laptop for crazy-intensive tasks, but who still wants a fast, compact laptop with the trademarked Apple slickness.”

There’s a new MacBook Pro in town, the Pro M5, that replaced the MacBook Pro M4 in that comparison, but at $1,538 on Amazon right now, it’s twice as expensive as the MacBook Air M4, which is $750. It’s not twice the laptop.

The MacBook Air M4 is a speed demon, for what it is, and especially for under $1,000. The MacBook Air M4 scored 54,806, and the MacBook Pro M4 scored 57,596. That’s quite close. The MacBook Air M4’s base level of 16 GB of RAM, especially running the highly efficient macOS operating system, gives it enough oomph for all but those running the most performance-intensive programs, such as professional video editing.

If you’re concerned about buying a MacBook with the M4 chip when the M5 is clearly the next evolutionary step, I’d say to go ahead and pull the trigger. We don’t expect Apple to release the MacBook Air M5 until the spring of 2026. If you wait for the next big thing in computers, you’ll just end up waiting constantly