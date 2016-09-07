VICE
Macerated Tomato Salad

Servings: 4

Prep: 5 minutes

Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1/4 cup capers, rinsed

6 vine-ripe or heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 bunch sorrel, leaves picked

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

In a large bowl, toss the capers, olive oil, vinegar, tomatoes, sorrel, shallot, salt, and pepper. Using your hands, lightly squeeze the tomatoes to gently macerate them. Transfer to a serving platter and enjoy immediately!

