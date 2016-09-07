Macerated Tomato Salad

Servings: 4
Prep: 5 minutes
Total: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1/4 cup capers, rinsed
6 vine-ripe or heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges
1 shallot, thinly sliced
1 bunch sorrel, leaves picked
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
In a large bowl, toss the capers, olive oil, vinegar, tomatoes, sorrel, shallot, salt, and pepper. Using your hands, lightly squeeze the tomatoes to gently macerate them. Transfer to a serving platter and enjoy immediately!