Mackerel and Tomato Toast Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the mackerel:

1 large mackerel, cleaned and filleted, skin and bones removed

4 large tomatoes

1 ½ tablespoons|20 ml olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

kosher salt, to taste

for the mayonnaise:

3 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons|20 grams capers, chopped

1 ½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¾ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 ¾ cups|400 ml grapeseed oil

for the crispy onions:

4 cups|1000 grams whole milk

1 large yellow onion, sliced into ¼-inch rings

1 ½ cups|260 grams rye flour

kosher salt, to taste

vegetable oil, for frying

to serve:

1 slice rye bread

unsalted butter

10 thin slices of various tomatoes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

olive oil

chive flowers (optional)

elderflower (optional)

Directions

Prepare the mackerel: Grate the tomatoes on the coarse side of a box grater. Place in a fine mesh sieve set over a bowl until all the liquid has drained, about 10 minutes. Discard the pulp. Stir in the olive oil, lemon juice, and salt. Marinate the mackerel in the tomato water for 10 minutes, then strain, discarding the liquid. Transfer the fish to a cutting board and trim it into a rectangle. Halve it, lengthwise, then cut each half again lengthwise so you have 4 rectangular pieces of fish. Meanwhile, make the mayonnaise. Combine the egg yolks, capers, mustard, lemon juice, and salt in a medium bowl. While whisking constantly, slowly whisk in the oil until emulsified. Season to taste with more salt and lemon juice. Refrigerate for 15 minutes, and taste again to check seasoning. Make the crispy onions: Bring the milk to a boil over high in a medium saucepan. Add the onions to the pot and remove from heat. Let the onions sit for 20 minutes, then strain, discarding the liquid (or heck, save it to make a béchamel sauce). Place the rye flour in a medium bowl. Heat 3-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F. Working in batches, toss the onions in the rye flour and fry until golden, 3 ½ minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onions to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Melt the butter in a medium cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the bread and toast, flipping once, until golden, 2 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate. Top with the pieces of mackerel and some mayonnaise. Toss the tomatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper and top the mackerel with the tomatoes, then the crispy onions. Garnish with the chive flowers and elderflowers, if using.

