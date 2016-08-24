Magic Kimchi Paste Recipe

Serves: a lot

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

2 tablespoons mochiko

1 cup gochugaru (finely ground)

⅓ cup|79 ml fish sauce (substitute porcini mushroom broth and porcini powder for vegetarians)

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon Korean plum syrup (optional)

10 garlic cloves

1-2 jalapeños, halved

1 Asian pear, peeled, cored, and roughly chopped

1 small onion, roughly chopped

½ Fuji or gala apple peeled, cored, and roughly chopped

2 peaches, sliced into ½-inch pieces

1 Napa cabbage, cut into 1-inch squares

Directions

In a small saucepan, bring 1 cup|250 ml water to a boil. Whisk in the mochiko until thick (almost like porridge). Set aside to cool (if you can’t find mochiko, ½ cup of cooked rice will work). In a food processor, pulse together ⅓ cup of the cooled rice porridge with the gochugaru, fish sauce, ginger, plum syrup, garlic, jalapeños, pear, onion, and apple until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the sesame seeds. Toss with peaches or cabbage, or anything else you like!

From Why Kimchi Is the Ultimate Blank Canvas for Innovative Chefs

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.