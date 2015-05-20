Mahjoun (Moroccan Hash Jam) Recipe

Servings: 24

Prep time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

for the mahjoun:

3/4 cup unsalted butter

1-3 grams hash (Potency: 1 gram for 20-milligram strength balls, 2 grams for 40-milligram strength balls, 3 grams for 60-milligram strength balls, based on an average of 50-percent THC per gram of hash.)

3 ounces cashews (raw or lightly toasted, salted or unsalted)

3 ounces pistachios, shelled (raw or lightly toasted, salted or unsalted)

4 ounces almonds (raw or lightly toasted, salted or unsalted)

3 ounces Black Mission figs

4 ounces Medjool dates

1/2 cup raw honey

2 ounces rose water

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon pink Himalayan sea salt

for the spice mixture (use 1 oz. per batch):

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon powdered cardamom

1 teaspoon powdered ginger

1 teaspoon black pepper, finely ground

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon dried lavender flowers (optional)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 250° F. Place butter and powdered hash in a shallow Pyrex dish and heat on center rack for approximately 30 minutes to fully activate THC.

2. While hash is heating, in a food processor, add the nuts and gently grind into small pieces. Reserve 1⁄4 cup for coating jam balls and set aside.

3. Using kitchen shears or a paring knife, remove any stems from figs. Check dates carefully, removing any pits or hulls. Finely dice and set aside.

4. Measure honey, rose water, and spices. Combine spices and set aside.

5. Remove butter and hash mixture from oven and place in a medium saucepan on the stove over low heat. Add flour and whisk to blend well. Continue cooking on a low simmer until foaming (4 to 5 minutes), stirring constantly just until roux is lightly browned, being cautious not to burn butter. Remove from heat and add salt. Stir to blend. Set aside.

6. In a large bowl, combine nuts and dried fruit, roux, honey, rose water, and 1 ounce of spice mixture. With clean hands, knead ingredients until well-incorporated, smooth, and thick, with a slight sheen. If necessary, refrigerate for 25 or 30 minutes before proceeding to the next step.

7. Using a small ice cream scoop or measuring spoon, spoon approximately 2 tablespoons of the mixture at a time and gently roll into balls. Coat/roll balls in reserved finely ground nuts. Store in airtight container and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

