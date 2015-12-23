Make These Pentagram Gingerbread Cookies and Put the Satan in Santa

Who says that gingerbread always has to be nice? Can’t gingerbread be as dark and twisted as you are?

Sometimes December’s favorite cookie feels a little evil. And shouldn’t it? We’re all a little stressed out this time of year: buying presents, squeezing into our jeans after eating too much, staying out too late, merry-making and the like, only to arrive at work the next morning, a bit worse for wear. So let your dark side shine when you’re making holiday treats. We’re here to help. Just make sure you throw on some Burzum while you’re baking.

A pentagram cookie is the perfect way to show your loved ones that you care about them while also reminding everyone that you’re the black sheep of the family, and you like it that way. Grab a skull cookie cutter too and make some Faces of Death on your cookie canvas. And if you’re really serious, a few 666’s never hurt anyone. Or wait—maybe they did?

If you’re sick and tired of everyone being sickly sweet and cheerful this Christmas, here’s one delicious way to knock those cheery do-gooders down a notch. Grab your molasses, cinnamon, fire, and brimstone, and get to work.

RECIPE: Pentagram Gingerbread Cookies