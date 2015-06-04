Some Brave Sonofabitch Played The Beatles’ “Yesterday” While Getting Brain Surgery

There’s always that one guy. The one who takes his acoustic guitar out at the party and starts playing Beatles songs when it gets real late. No one asked him to do it and there’s no excuse for it. Ever. We will give a pass to Anthony Kulkamp Dias, though, who actually had a very good reason for whipping out the ol’ guitar in front of a room of people and strumming along to “Yesterday”: He was under doctor’s orders.

Dias was undergoing an operation on his brain to extract a tumor and was kept awake during the procedure which is terrifying in its own right. In order to help the surgeons monitor brain activity, Dias played a few songs—the Beatles classic and a few Brazilian country jams—while they did their sciencey surgeon-type work on his brain parts (we are not familiar with medical science here at Noisey which may surprise you).

Videos by VICE

Now, we’re no doctors—again, shocking—but wouldn’t the strumming shake his head and make him unstable? Do they have to santize the guitar? So many questions that were not answered in our medical training (watching episodes of Scrubs).

Anyway, hope you’re recouping well, Anthony. Hope you’re back to your old tricks of playing guitar without five people peering into your open head very soon.

Watch the video below, via Creator’s Project.