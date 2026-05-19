Mars in Taurus Is Here: What to Expect From This Transit and the Signs Most Affected

As of May 18, Mars is officially in Taurus, a grounded, sensual earth sign.

Mars is known as the planet of action and aggression. In astrology, this planet often represents our ambition and how we assert ourselves. Now entering the stubborn, albeit lazy sign of Taurus, it’s not exactly “comfortable.” While Mars wants to rush forward, Taurus wants to take its sweet old time.

Videos by VICE

This transit can feel uneasy for some people, but it’s also an opportunity to act with intention. Here’s what to expect from this transit—and the signs most impacted.

What to Expect From Mars in Taurus

With Mars in Taurus, you can expect to make progress in many areas of your life. For example, maybe you’re finally taking the steps toward writing that book you’ve been planning for months. Or perhaps you’re finally training for that half-marathon you signed up for weeks ago.

However, progress might not happen as quickly as you’d like. As they say, “slow and steady wins the race.” This is essentially the theme for Mars in Taurus. But this doesn’t discount the progress you will make. If anything, it will be more sustainable because it’s achieved with intention and commitment.

“The placement itself takes the ambition, action, and assertion of Mars and puts it under the influence of the Venus-ruled sign of Taurus,” says Kendra Lockhart, Professional Leadership Astrologer. “You can [capitalize on] the drive towards physical gratification, making money, and a sense of beauty, harmony, or love.”

If you want to make the most of this transit, don’t take too many risks during this time. Rather, play it safe for now and continue taking small steps toward your goals.

“With Mars in Taurus, move towards comfort, avoid financial risk at this time, and stabilize your well-being with deliberate movement,” says Lockhart. “Keep an eye on getting provoked. This combo can slowly boil over if exposed to repeated irritations.”

Signs Most Impacted by Mars in Taurus

Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn

Earth signs like Taurus can expect the biggest shifts during this transit.

“Mars in Taurus will spark the Earth signs of Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn,” Lockhart states. “A trine of a Mars transit to your sun usually assists with physical energy, pairing with your core vitality.”

If you feel more inspired or ambitious right now, follow this energy and channel it toward manifesting your dreams.

Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius

On the other hand, some signs will experience more resistance and conflicting energies from Mars in Taurus.

“Signs that will be squared or experience tension between those two are Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius,” says Lockhart. “This could look like the spectrum of impulsivity or burning out, depending on your capacity.”

If you have major placements in the above three signs, focus on grounding yourself throughout the length of this transit.