Marsala Named Pantone’s 2015 Color of the Year

Move over, purple! A beautiful full-bodied red is the color for 2015:

Today, international color authority, Pantone, announces that PANTONE® 18-1438 Marsala is the Color of the Year 2015. Described as “a naturally robust and earthy wine red,” according to Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute®, Marsala “enriches our mind, body and soul, exuding confidence and stability.” Eiseman goes on to state that, “Much like the fortified wine that gives Marsala its name, this tasteful hue embodies the satisfying richness of a fulfilling meal, while its grounding red-brown roots emanate a sophisticated, natural earthiness. This hearty, yet stylish tone is universally appealing and translates easily to fashion, beauty, industrial design, home furnishings and interiors.”

From the press release, “Marsala was a hit on the Spring 2015 runways with fashion designers featured in the PANTONE Fashion Color Report Spring 2015; Daniel Silverstain, Herve Leger by Max Azria and Dennis Basso incorporated the hue into their collections. The impactful, full-bodied qualities of Marsala make for an elegant statement color when the color is used on its own or as a compelling accent when paired with many other colors.”

Marsala succeeds 2014’s Color of the Year, an expressive purple known as PANTONE 18-3224 Radiant Orchid.

Click here to learn more about Pantone’s Color of the Year 2015. For brands and designers, the color can be downloaded here, and to snag your own chips, swatches, and a color guide to Marsala, click here.

