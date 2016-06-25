Maryland Crab Dip Recipe

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams jumbo lump crab meat

1 pound|450 grams cream cheese, softened

⅓ cup|70 grams sour cream

¼ cup|55 grams mayonnaise

¼ cup|30 grams parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons white wine

1 tablespoon Old Bay

1 teaspoon garlic powder

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup|65 grams grated cheddar cheese

Ritz crackers, for serving

warmed french bread, for serving

Directions

Heat the oven to 375°F|190°C. In a large bowl, mix the crab meat with the cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, parmesan cheese, white wine, Old Bay, and garlic powder and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a baking dish and top with the cheddar cheese. Bake until golden and bubbling, about 45 minutes. Serve hot with the crackers and bread.

