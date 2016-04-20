Mashed Root Vegetables

Servings: 6

Total: 25 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

900 grams carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

900 grams russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

900 grams sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper, to taste

250 ml. heavy cream

460 grams unsalted butter

Directions

1. Cook carrots and potatoes in salted boiling water until tender, about 20 minutes; drain and pass through a potato ricer back into the pan.

2. Add the cream and butter and stir, mashing and melting the butter. Season with salt and pepper.