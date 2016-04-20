Mashed Root Vegetables

Servings: 6
Total: 25 minutes
Ingredients
900 grams carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
900 grams russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
900 grams sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper, to taste
250 ml. heavy cream
460 grams unsalted butter
Directions
1. Cook carrots and potatoes in salted boiling water until tender, about 20 minutes; drain and pass through a potato ricer back into the pan.
2. Add the cream and butter and stir, mashing and melting the butter. Season with salt and pepper.