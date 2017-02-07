Live Out Your Dream of Being a Mashup DJ with This Handy Website

The cultural legacy of mashups is in many ways still being processed, even though it’s been more than a decade since their heyday in the mid-2000s. Some people think they the worst thing ever, an unforgivable example of post-y2k delusion. Others wonder whether they were actually kind of okay, or even genuinely beautiful sometimes? Their value really depends on who you’re talking to.

Sometimes, the best way to form an opinion about something is to try it for yourself, and thankfully, this throwback-to-2007 mashup time machine allows you to do just that. Maybe you’ve dreamt for years of what a mashup of D4L’s “Laffy Taffy” with Panic! At The Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” might sound like, and thanks to themagicipod.com, now’s your time to finally find out.

There are also plenty of other golden mid-2000s hits for possible mashups within the interface too, all pre-prepared with tempo shifts and edits to fit more or less cleanly together. And because the site is ad-free, the creator has left a note at the bottom of the site suggesting people to support the ACLU instead.

