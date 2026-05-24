May’s Rare Blue Moon Is About to Expose Your Darkest Secrets

Did you know that May will see two—yes, two—full moons? That’s right: May’s second Full Moon, also known as the Blue Moon, will occur on Sunday, May 31st, in the fire sign of Sagittarius. This full moon is believed to shed light on our darkest secrets.

“Sagittarius is a fun-loving and colourful, sociable Fire sign,” says Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman, Heart Bingo Online. “When the moon is in this sign, it means that everyone joins the Sagittarius vibe—noisy, jovial, creative, and keen to travel, as well as being a little chaotic.”

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Wondering what this Blue Moon has in store for you? Let’s dive in.

What to Expect From May’s Blue Moon

Blue Moons only occur once every few years. This particular one is also a micromoon, as it will be full while at apogee, aka the farthest point from Earth on its orbit. As a result, it might appear smaller than other full moons.

In terms of energy, Honigman mentions that the Blue Moon will touch on both our friendships and romantic relationships.

“Within personal friendships, the blue moon will bring secrets to light. Conversations that would normally be very difficult are discussed unfiltered,” she explains. “As it is a Sagittarius Full Moon, the blunt nature of this sign ensures that nothing remains hidden.”

The same goes for our love lives. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, you’re bound to feel the influence of the Blue Moon.

“More than anything, romance is linked with the moon. If you’ve had a crush on someone and have not yet told them, the blue moon is a great time to ask how they truly feel,” says Honigman. “You will get the truth, so be prepared for anything.”

“In long-term relationships, any emotions that were swept under the carpet will now come to light,” Honigman continues. “For those still searching for love, the blue moon psychic vibe will let you separate the good prospects from the time wasters.”

Signs Most Impacted by the Blue Moon

The following three zodiac signs will experience the Blue Moon the most intensely.

Sagittarius

With the Full Blue Moon occurring in your sign, Sagittarius, you’re bound to feel the most pressure.

“The Blue Moon happens to be the Full Moon in Sagittarius, so Sagittarians will feel the weight of expectation on their shoulders,” says Honigman. “The demands of the Blue Moon, to be authentic and transform into your true self, could be a bit of a tough ask for playful Sagittarius.”

Cancer

Cancer, you’re the luckiest sign of the zodiac during this Full Moon. (It’s about time.)

“Not only is Cancer ruled by the dreamy Moon, but also on this day, Venus, the planet of love, as well as Jupiter, the planet of luck, are in Cancer,” says Honigman. “This Blue Moon could link love and luck, it could link dreams and luck, and even dreams with love. All those combinations are exciting and blessed.”

Gemini

Gemini, you might feel especially motivated and inspired during the Blue Moon. Use this energy to your advantage, and make the proper changes you’re seeking.

“Mercury, planet of communication, joins Uranus, planet of rebellion, as both planets set up camp in your sign of Gemini,” Honigman says. “This first planet is your ruler, so you feel entirely at home with Mercury on your side. You’re motivated to create significant change using only your gift of the gab.”