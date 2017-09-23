Meat-lover’s Omelette Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
1 teaspoon clarified butter
1 ounce pork sausage
1 ounce turkey bacon lardons
2 large shrimp, roughly chopped
¼ cup green onions, diced
3 large eggs
¼ cup goat cheese
1 teaspoon honey
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
¼ cup shredded cheese (or optional amount)
Directions
- Add shrimp and meats into a heated pan, stir using the handle or a spatula and let cook for approximately 2-3 minutes. Add half of the chopped green onions to the pan.
- Whisk three eggs in a small bowl until the mixture is consistent and aerated. In another small bowl, mix the goat cheese with the honey.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low and pour the eggs into pan over the meat and let sit. Season with salt and pepper. Once the sides of omelette begin to rise, take a rubber spatula and pull in the sides of the omelette towards the middle allowing the remaining egg mixture to cook.
- After approximately 45 seconds, flip or turn omelette and cook the other side for another 45 seconds.
- Turn off heat and sprinkle the cheese and apply 2-3 knobs of honey goat cheese to one half of the omelette.
- Slowly slide the cheese-covered half of the omelette onto a plate and, using the pan, fold the remaining half onto itself.
- Garnish with the remaining chopped green onions.
From How-To: Make the World’s Best Omelette
