Meat-lover’s Omelette Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 teaspoon clarified butter
1 ounce pork sausage
1 ounce turkey bacon lardons
2 large shrimp, roughly chopped
¼ cup green onions, diced
3 large eggs
¼ cup goat cheese
1 teaspoon honey
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
¼ cup shredded cheese (or optional amount)

Directions

  1. Add shrimp and meats into a heated pan, stir using the handle or a spatula and let cook for approximately 2-3 minutes. Add half of the chopped green onions to the pan.
  2. Whisk three eggs in a small bowl until the mixture is consistent and aerated. In another small bowl, mix the goat cheese with the honey.
  3. Reduce the heat to medium-low and pour the eggs into pan over the meat and let sit. Season with salt and pepper. Once the sides of omelette begin to rise, take a rubber spatula and pull in the sides of the omelette towards the middle allowing the remaining egg mixture to cook.
  4. After approximately 45 seconds, flip or turn omelette and cook the other side for another 45 seconds.
  5. Turn off heat and sprinkle the cheese and apply 2-3 knobs of honey goat cheese to one half of the omelette.
  6. Slowly slide the cheese-covered half of the omelette onto a plate and, using the pan, fold the remaining half onto itself.
  7. Garnish with the remaining chopped green onions.

From How-To: Make the World’s Best Omelette

