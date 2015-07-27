Watch Meat Wave’s Video for “Delusion Moon” and Maybe Have a Seizure

Meat Wave are the masters of—to coin a phrase here—seizure rock. Their last EP kicked off with “Brother,” a frantic jam showcasing the Chicago trio’s brand of scatter-punk. The song’s video was just as disorienting, featuring quick shots of the members donning terrifying oversized masks.

Meat Wave have since moved over to SideOneDummy for the release of their anticipated LP, Delusion Moon, and, if the video for the title track is any indicator, they are still intent of disorienting you to all hell. So push your nose right up to your computer screen, gaze into the pulsating colors, and let Meat Wave give you the seizure you deserve.

Did “Delusion Moon” disorient you or give you panic attacks? Make sure to tweet at Meat Wave from the hospital or epilepsy center and use the hashtag #MeatWaveFuckedMeUp! And while you’re at it, pre-order Delusion Moon from SideOneDummy here. Meat Wave is also hitting the road soon and playing Fest and Riot Fest. Tour dates below. Meat Wave.