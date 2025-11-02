Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s in Her ‘Soft Girl Era’ Now That She’s With BF Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion is taking on a new meaning of “real hot girl sh*t.” She’s always been a dominator when it comes to men; usually they aren’t worthy or she wasn’t all that interested in love. Consequently, her songs sounded like she was more inclined to steamroll men as a whole species. However, Meg’s whole calloused demeanor has softened significantly since dating her new man Klay Thompson. She’s gone from anger to her latest song “LOVER GIRL” in celebration of her current relationship. Now, she’s opening about the transition from hot girl sh*t to soft girl sh*t.

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion spoke on the Jennifer Hudson Show. There, she candidly speaks about her romance with NBA guard Klay Thompson, someone she’s rumored to move in with soon. Meg says she has softened considerably, a far cry from the scorned raps she was doing before. Klay provided proof that she doesn’t have to beef with every man in existence. She can be a little more sensitive and sweet instead.

Megan Thee Stallion Enters Her “Feminine Era”

“Right now, I’m in such a feminine era of my life,” Meg explains. “I’m not saying I’m in a feminine era of my life because of a man. I’m saying, because I’ve been through like so much, and I feel like I was always on the defense for a long time. And I [felt] like, Oh, my gosh, I got to fight for myself. I’m squaring up with everybody all the time.”

Being with Klay Thompson has presented a measure of peace that she’s not used to. But it’s something Megan Thee Stallion is relishing in. She does assure her fans that she’s not retired from the hot girl lifestyle. But she is in the headspace to be the lover girl she proclaims in her latest song.

“I just feel like right now in life, I’m just a little bit more calm and relaxed and more zen and more accepting of love,” Megan thee Stallion explains. “I’m receiving love way better than I ever have in life, which is probably why the man that I have now has came into my life, ’cause I was ready to have him. I’m still doing hot girl stuff. But I love him.”

