Metal Band ‘Accused of Using Generative AI’ Calls Out Music Service: ‘It Did Its Job Poorly’

Metal band Zao called out a digital music distribution service after being accused of “using generative AI” in their songs.

It all started after the band teased a new project on social media. According to a report from Metal Injection, the band then ran into a snag. Digital distributor TuneCore flagged their music for allegedly being AI-generated.

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In response, Zao shared screenshots and images that prove their music has no AI involved. “We were accused by TuneCore of using generative AI. So here is a shot of the DAW and our ‘dirty mid-fi’ (patent pending) tracking,” the band shared. “You will notice not only do we not even quantize stuff, or mute breaths, we also track drums and cymbals separately so we can do what needs to be done with the drums (but not edit, there are mistakes all over the place).

Zao quipped that it ‘would be the worst AI ever,’ if they had actually been using AI

“There isn’t even technically a click track or drum samples on this,” Zao went on to state. “If we were using AI it did its job poorly. Everything aside from drums and vocals is through a Jellybean Line 6 Pod. There is even a clip warning on a track. This would be the worst AI ever.”

Replying to a comment on their post, Zao added: “…This is a case of probably a vinyl-only release since we have been using them (very well, we will add) as a digital distributor for over a decade. Blindsided by this. And can’t get a ‘person’ to explain why we were accused of using ‘generative AI’.”

Eventually, the band updated fans that “after blowing [TuneCore] up, all of a sudden they ‘fixed’ it and we are apparently back on track. We will see on June 26th.”

The band teased a big project coming on June 26

Zao later shared a new Instagram post, “now that the chaos is over,” revealing some details about their new project.

“We can now safely tell you that June 26th will see the release of a 4-song EP called Pillars. It will be digital,” they unveiled. “There will be a 10” vinyl (you know how vinyl goes, may not be ready to go by 26th but you will have pre-order options). Zao performing songs that inspired us in the mid 90s from the rust belt of western PA: Creation Is Crucifixion, Passover, Puritan, and Abnegation.

“We have a few other ‘covers’ projects rolling out this year while we are working on the next album(s?),” the band added. “You have been warned.”