Metallica Just Dropped Their First New Song in 8 Years, a Thrashy Banger Called “Hardwired”

At long last, Metallica is back, blessing us with their first new song and studio album announcement in eight years. “Hardwired” is the first single off of Hardwired… to Self Destruct, a double album due out November 18 on their Blackened Recordings. The track doesn’t fuck around, packing plenty of thrash and lean riffs into its 3:18 punch.

“Hardwired… represents the next phase of our journey as Metallica and we are so excited to share it with you,” the band wrote in an announcement on their website.

Videos by VICE

Hardwired marks Metallica’s eleventh studio album, following up 2008’s Death Magnetic. The new record is produced by Greg Fidelman, who also worked on Death Magnetic and the band’s 2011 Lou Reed collaboration Lulu, as well as the band’s own James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. The 12-track Hardwired… is available for pre-order via Metallica.com on double CD, vinyl, digital download, and a deluxe version that incudes the riffs on which the album was based.

Watch the video for “Hardwired” and check out the full track list for Hardwired… to Self Destruct below:

Hardwired… tracklist:

Disc One

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc Two

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Disc Three (Deluxe Edition Only)

Lords Of Summer Riff Charge (Riff Origins) N.W.O.B.H.M. A.T.M. (Riff Origins) Tin Shot (Riff Origins) Plow (Riff Origins) Sawblade (Riff Origins) RIP (Riff Origins) Lima (Riff Origins) 91 (Riff Origins) MTO (Riff Origins) RL72 (Riff Origins) Frankenstein (Riff Origins) CHI (Riff Origins) X Dust (Riff Origins)

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.