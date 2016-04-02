Celebrate Mexico’s Indigenous Languages Through Animated Films

“When a tongue dies/Divine things… Are no longer reflected/In that mirror,” begins historian and anthropologist Miguel León Portilla’s poem Cuando Muere una Lengua, or When a Tongue Dies. He would know the fate of language better than anyone—he’s an expert in Nahuatl literature. Nahuatl is one of Mexico’s 68 indigenous languages. But only 6% of Mexicans actually speak one of these languages today, and 60 of them are considered to be in danger of extinction. To celebrate these languages in hopes of encouraging their preservation, the Mexican government commissioned 7 short animated films under the umbrella of Sesenta y ocho voces—Sesenta y ocho corazones, or Sixty-eight voices—Sixty-eight hearts. They depict legends and poems from different languages, and accompany them with gorgeous animations. Check out some of the films below.

Screencap via

Screencap via

Screencap via

Find all of the Sesenta y ocho voces—Sesenta y ocho corazones films here.

Videos by VICE

Related:

13 Things to See in Mexico City During Art Fair Week

Robotic Sculptures Will Cross the U.S.-Mexico Border

International Art Posters Remember Mexico’s Missing Students