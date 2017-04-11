Michelada Cupcakes Recipe

Makes: 18 cupcakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the cupcakes:

2 1/2 cups|360 grams all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup|250 ml dark Mexican lager, such as Negro Modelo or Pacifico, at room temperature, plus more for brushing the cupcakes

1/4 cup|60 ml whole milk, at room temperature

1 3/4 cup|370 grams granulated sugar

12 tablespoons|345 grams unsalted butter, softened

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon lime zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

for the buttercream:

16 tablespoons|227 grams unsalted butter, softened

6 cups|735 grams confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoons lime zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4-6 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon hot sauce, such as Tapatio

3 tablespoons candied lime peel

1 1/2 tablespoons Tajin seasoning

Directions

1. Heat the oven to 375°F. Line muffin tray with cupcake liners.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together 1 cup of the beer with the milk and set aside.

4. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, cream the sugar and the butter until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, scraping the bowl after each addition. Mix in the vanilla and the lime zest, taking care not to over mix.

5. Combine the flour mixture and the beer mixture alternatively into the bowl, on low speed, making sure to begin and end with the flour. Scoop the cupcake batter into the prepared muffin pans, making sure to fill each liner about 3/4 full.

6. Bake the cupcakes until light golden and a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, about 18 minutes. While the cupcakes are still warm, brush each with beer. Let the cupcakes cool completely.

7. Meanwhile, make the frosting. In a large bowl, cream the butter with a hand mixer. Add the sugar, zest, and vanilla until smooth. Add the lime juice and hot sauce and mix until smooth.

8. Pipe the frosting onto the cupcakes. Decorate half of each cupcake with the lime zest and the other half with the Tajin seasoning.