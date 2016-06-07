Michigan Hard Apple Cider Recipe

Servings: A crowd
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 4 hours
Ingredients
for the apple cider:
4 ½ pounds|2 kilograms gala apples, quartered
1 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon ground allspice
4 cinnamon sticks
for the hard cider:
8 cups|1893 ml apple cider
8 cups|1893 ml apple juice (store bought)
¾ cup granulated sugar
5 cinnamon sticks
3 cups|710 ml (190-proof) everclear
Directions
- Make the cider: In a large saucepan, cover the apples, sugar, allspice, and cinnamon sticks with 8 cups|1893 ml of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 1 hour. Cover and cook 2 hours longer, then cool slightly.
- Once cool, strain the apples through a fine mesh strainer, discarding the solids.
- In a large saucepan, combine the cider, apple juice, sugar, and cinnamon and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for an additional 30 minutes, then add in the everclear.
- Place the cinnamon sticks in jars and top each with hard cider. Makes about 13 cups of cider.
