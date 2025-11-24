Microsoft Might Be Raising Xbox Prices for a Third Time

A major RAM shortage may lead to Microsoft having to raise the price of Xbox for a third time. According to hardware experts, the games industry might be in serious trouble after an AI bubble has recently caused mass shortages.

Xbox Prices Might Skyrocket Due to Global RAM Shortage

Screenshot: Microsoft

This latest report comes from YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead. The hardware expert recently raised alarm bells over a pending crisis in the tech industry involving RAM.

Videos by VICE

According to the insider, a rush on AI has led to mass shortages, driving up prices of the component as high as a 52 percent increase week after week. Where this gets interesting is that Microsoft reportedly had not prepared for this, and Xbox could suffer as a result of it.

“Microsoft didn’t plan ahead at all, apparently. If you still want an Xbox for some reason at their current pricing, those prices could go up soon, or supply could just entirely dry up because multiple sources of mine have apparently been warned by sales reps at Microsoft that this is going to affect the Xbox Series consoles very, very soon. Sooner rather than later.”

For context, the Xbox Series X currently sells for $649.99, and as high as $799.99.

Screenshot: YouTube Moore’s Law Is Dead

In September, Microsoft surprised players when it raised the price of its consoles due to a “difficult economic” climate. However, if what Moore’sLawIsDead is saying is true, Xbox devices might get hit with a third price hike.

The tech insider also said the RAM situation is so bad that retailers are being told they won’t get new shipments of the hardware until December 2026. So yeah, this does not sound good at all.

PS5 Won’t Be Impacted by the RAM Shortage Crisis

Screenshot: PlayStation

Interestingly, Moore’sLawIsDead revealed that the impending RAM shortage will not impact the PS5. In his November 20 video, he explains that Sony actually prepared for this in advance and bought up “months” worth of RAM. So in terms of potential price increases, it seems like the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro are safe for the time being.

“From what I heard, Sony planned ahead and bought up lots of RAM when pricing was low. Thus, they should be fine for months. They have plenty of GDDR6, or at least that’s what I’m told. Yes, prices could go up eventually. I could see that happening sometime in 2026. Especially if by then the Series X is now a thousand dollars.”

Play video

Moore’sLawIsDead then revealed that the recently announced PS5 Black Friday discount is because Sony isn’t worried about the RAM shortage and “can afford it.”

Lastly, the tech insider addressed the infamous Steam Machine pricing debate. While he thinks the RAM shortage will have an impact on the Valve console, he said he has no insider source that pricing will be raised because of it.

“I just don’t know if Valve bought up a bunch of RAM early. If I had to guess, Valve has a stockpile for the Steam Machine’s initial launch. They’ll manufacture those consoles and they’ll be aggressively priced and sell out instantly. And then they won’t make any more consoles for months.”

Only time will tell how this RAM crisis will affect the games industry. But based on these predictions, it seems like gaming is about to get a whole lot more expensive.